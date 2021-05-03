Éder Militao and three (or four) more for Stamford Bridge. The Real Madrid defense next Wednesday will have a gladiator in absolute splendor and the rest will have to be chosen by Zidane among the least ground or rusty. London calls and Zizou doesn’t even know how many defenses he might have …

Madrid will have to plan a game at the speed of a punk chorus but they cannot neglect their back door. A goal tie is always worth it. There are only two fenders with no apparent chafing on its bodywork, the scorer Militao and Marcelo, the winger electoral. Odriozola He retired to rest with gestures of pain although he could finish the game, Varane did have to retire with discomfort in his right thigh and a day later the news did not reassure his coach, much less. There is more. Nacho played but this week he was limited in training because of a blow. Aim to be the two.

The options for Stamford Bridge.

Those, the ones who could play against Osasuna. The unknown is those who want to get on the plane. Ramos, the first. The captain is trying to beat the clock hours and yesterday he showed himself in a bath in the cryotherapy pool to tone his muscles. Although it is without rhythm, the bracelet has it tattooed and it is played a lot, also personally. The doubt is Mendy. Madrid is not entirely clear about it, they need to accelerate to join the group normally this Tuesday at the latest and right now it is a coin although it looks like it will land on heads. Lucas and Carvajal, unfortunately, not even that.

Many pieces for an incomplete puzzle in which only the figure of Militao is already assembled. It is immovable. “I saw him play very well at Sao Paulo but Madrid is where you learn the most and you have in Sergio, Rapha and Nacho to the best possible teachers “. This is how Roberto Carlos spoke after the game in The House of Soccer. One who knows well what is breathed in the Brazilian clan of Madrid that sheltered a Militao more intimate than sambero. But now a very grown Militao. Against Osasuna not only did he score and it was a torment for Sergio Herrera, he was the Madrid player who won the most duels, 11. Varane, at half time, only one. Chelsea is warned.