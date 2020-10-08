The Zizou’s love by don’t disturb too much his group of footballers has had a good example this summer. To a large extent tied up by the entity’s savings strategy by the strong economic impact of the pandemicThe Marseillais has hardly seen his squad retouched with only seven movements, none of them of excessive depth. Single Odegaard, whose return has been accelerated a year in advance, starts as a potential starter of the three footballers who have arrived in Valdebebas this summer. The three knew, despite everything, the house: Odriozola started last year before going on loan to Bayern (with little luster, despite accumulating titles) and Lunin He has been in the club for two summers.

No flashy signings (Mbappé) or necessary to adjust the structure of the team (Camavinga, Upamecano …) to be thrown into the mouth, Zidane at least he has seen almost completely aligned your wishes with the club at the departures. The loan Areola It was not essential in his project because there was a replacement (Lunin), at last young Brahim was convinced to go out to earn minutes out and the technician he got away with finally pulling two very uncomfortable stones out of his shoe: Bale and James. Other, Mariano, stay in place …

No ‘double’ for ‘Case’

The structure of this 2020-21 Madrid has passed the key date of the end of the transfer market no significant swings. On the contrary, Zidane continues to have all the positions doubled (some, tripled) except one key, that of Casemiro’s substitute. His idea, that of incorporate Camavinga, will have to wait for now.