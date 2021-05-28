The worst news feared at Real Madrid has been consummated: Zinedine Zidane has left the Real Madrid bench, after informing the club and the squad this Wednesday. A measure that had already been warning in a veiled way for weeks, although in Madrid they trusted that the Marseillais would reconsider once the course has finished, in which the whites They have not won any title, and fulfilled their contract, which ran until June 2022.

It has not been the case, Madrid tried to bet everything to bring Allegri, but Juventus went ahead, and Zidane Several options for the future are now open to him, although in practice these options are reduced to two in the short term: taking a sabbatical or taking over a bench from another club. Zidane has won 11 titles in Madrid, but in practice all his experience as a coach has been developed in the white club, as second to Ancelotti, as Castilla coach and as first coach. This could be the occasion for you to take the step and meet another entity.

In June 2018, after lifting the third consecutive Champions League in Kiev, Zidane left his post by surprise, but it was not to go to train elsewhere. He took a sabbatical year that did not even last a year, because in March 2019 he took over Madrid again in replacement of Zidane, with eleven days ahead and nothing at stake, to start putting together the next white project. Zizou feels more inclined to coach clubs with which he has a connection, hence Madrid has always been a viable option.

Another club with which he maintains that link is Juventus, where he played five seasons, played 212 games and scored 31 goals. As a footballer, he could not give a European Cup to Juve; As a coach, for the moment, it will not be possible, as Vecchia Signora has bet everything on Allegri once again, blocking the way to Marseille. The news of the departure of the sports director of the last 11 years, Fabio Paratici, triggered the information about the options for Zidane to inherit Juventus after the dismissal of Pirlo. It won’t be like that, at least for now.

France, always on the horizon

It could be another club, such as PSG, that is studying the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino due to the bad relationship that the Argentine maintains with the sports director, Leonardo. It would be a powerful project, at the height of Zizou’s record, although the clubs with which he has had a relationship were Cannes, Girondins de Bordeaux (now in serious financial difficulties) and Olympique de Marseille, where he did not play, but the team from his hometown.

There is another obvious, albeit remote, option: the France team. The president of the FFF, Nöel Le Graet, has never hidden his wish that Zidane ever lead the national team, but the position right now belongs to Didier Deschamps, Zidane’s core teammate in the 1998 World Cup, which was for ‘Les Bleus’. And Deschamps has been accumulating successes at the helm of France: runner-up in Euro 2016 and world champion in Russia 2018. A disaster at Euro 2021 could have consequences, but it is unlikely, although France is framed in a very tough group, along with Germany and Portugal.

It would make much more sense for Deschamps to leave in 2022, after the World Cup in Qatar; His contract ends that year and he has thrown signals hinting that it could be the end of the road for him. In fact, he already gave his blessing to Zidane succeeding him: “He had the legitimacy, but his success on the bench has given him credibility. It is likely that he can replace me.”