There is no title that excites Zidane more than the League and there is no tournament that costs more to his old guard in the dressing room than precisely the League. A complex circumstance that the French coach resolved last season with his famous left hand. After two courses without any option, the squad surrendered already at Christmas, he got the team to first compete again and then win the championship. Now, just eight weeks after celebrating in the Valdebebas desert, he must once again use all his capacity for seduction, which is not small, to lead that group again in the cumbersome commitments of each weekend, without the European confetti that crowned them so much and that lately they have been so far away. The first stop, this Sunday in Anoeta against Real Sociedad (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga).

The Frenchman has a litter of young people, the last one the repechage Odegaard, to whom he can reel to smooth a transition as calm and natural as possible, but with a technician always so careful with the hierarchies and in a summer without signings, at least For now, it is hard to imagine the Whites lifting a new trophy without the optimal performance of the veterans. A generation of success in Europe and, at the same time, often behind Barcelona in home appointments, a circumstance that can only be explained by his talent for short and special efforts, and his frequent exhaustion in long and routine.

These difficulties with the League actually come from far back. Since Real Madrid raised the seventh orejona, 23 years ago, he has won as many Champions as domestic tournaments: seven. Sometimes his problem was even competing, because in half (eight) of the courses in which he was not champion (16) he finished nine points or more behind the leader. And in the two before the success of the coronaliga bottomed out: he finished at 17 (still with Cristiano) and 19 points, respectively. In all this period, Barcelona has achieved 12 laurels and, in the last three decades, only once have the Whites linked two consecutive titles (2006/07 and 2007/08).

In this context that exceeds the purely football and reaches the mental, Zidane finds encouraging news and other disturbing. He has been the only coach in recent years capable of smiling in the League with the current group of footballers (he has won two in three complete campaigns, five in total), something that Carlo Ancelotti (two complete courses), Rafa Benítez did not achieve (relieved by Zizou on matchday 18 of 2015/16, four points behind Atlético leader), Julen Lopetegui (dismissed on matchday 10 of 18/19, seven points behind Barça) and Santiago Solari (fired on 27 of that same year, 12 points behind the Catalans). The worrying fact for his interests is that he also suffered the disconnection of that team in his previous stage on the Chamartín bench.

The value of a daily menu

After winning the League and the Champions League in 2017, Madrid went in just a few weeks from aspiring to a long reign in all territories to staying 14 points behind the Catalans at home before ending the first round. This domestic collapse in 2017/18 was not a novelty: it already happened five years earlier with Mourinho, after winning his previous league title, in 2011/12. Madrid has raised few Leagues this decade (3), and in general in the last three decades, and has defended them poorly.

Whites, then, will have no choice but to fight their recent inertia when it comes to managing home hangovers. And for that challenge he has a weapon that not everyone has without spending a penny: a battery of young people with whom to air the room, feed the competition and prepare for the immediate future. He already tried a similar operation in 2017/18, also after winning the previous League and with Zidane in command, but the additions of Theo, Ceballos, Mayoral, Vallejo, Marcos Llorente or Achraf were in vain. It does not seem that now, with Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jovic, Valverde or Militão, the situation is the same. Several of them, for example, were already important in the last title. Odegaard is the last to join after his great deployment with Real Sociedad.

How Zidane manages this battalion of boys will depend on the freshness of the team on a journey that has often been so long. And also from Hazard, the great economic bet for the attack – 160 million according to the Belgian media, 60 more than the figure offered last summer – which is still not ready (it does not travel to San Sebastián).

Zizou, who has already got rid of James and Bale (his one-year loan to Tottenham was made official this Saturday), faces the mission of persuading the veterans again while pushing the young people by appealing to the collective spirit that so well it was the previous year. He, who as a player almost always distinguished himself by his brilliance at large banquets, now warns his people of the value of a good daily menu. “If we train well, if we want to, if we play as a team, just like after confinement, we will have opportunities to win things,” he said this Saturday.