Behind the ravages of VAR, there was a match in Valdebebas, and the important ones. He tied it Real Madrid and he deserved it to win. He was harmed by the justified decisions with the technological contribution and the disorientation of the referees, who are very difficult to follow in the interpretations they make. All teams have their own personal grievance memorial. They use them when it suits them. In this case, Madrid has the right to feel harmed.

Four days after his disappointing performance in Stamford Bridge, where it was exposed to a catastrophe, Madrid returned to the normality of the League with just as normal alignment, no experiments. The presence of Valverde among the headlines it is not new. The 4-4-2, either. Zidane he has used it many more times than the three-center-and-lane system.

They missed Sergio Ramos and Mendy. Hazard He entered well into the second half. He did not leave better impressions than other afternoons, but he has already played in three consecutive games, without injury. This is good news for the Belgian player and for the team. There are three games left to finish the championship and Madrid needs everyone. It’s a perfect time for Hazard. Either that, or the disappointment of the fans will increase. She wants to see him, but there is no way.

Moment in which Vinicius, in semifallo, sends a ball to the post in Sunday’s game at Di Stéfano.

Zidane experimented in front of Chelsea. Did his hand go away. Mendy, Sergio Ramos and Hazard’s absences from the lineup said enough about the state they were in on the second leg of the semifinals. The drawing didn’t fit either. It was a poorly fitted Madrid, with people like Vinicius in a position unknown. The significance of the game multiplied the deficits in the system and in the choice of players. Against him Seville, all played in their place, some better than others.

Odriozola and Militao they are symptomatic of the looks of coaches, journalists and fans. The two have gone through a similar period: little intervention, injuries and general mistrust. The absences of Varane and Sergio Ramos removed Militao from the bottom of the bench to the starting position by obligation. His response has been so shocking that he will not come out of the lineup even with boiling water.

Half a dozen games have served him to establish himself as a defensive authority. He is very fast, powerful, a winner in duels and a category leader in the rival area. He has also discovered that he has the ability to drag in difficult moments. Militao will come out as the great discovery of the season. He needed matches and confidence.

Odriozola did not participate in the first leg against Chelsea (Carvajal, who came from an injury, was the lane and has not played since then), not even on the return leg. He was also not a starter in Anfield, where Valverde occupied the position of right back. In three games, Zidane has used a player who arrived very harassed by injuries, a midfielder who had never appeared as a full-back in the starting team and a lifelong winger who also prefers the left wing to the right. They have been obvious signs of distrust in Odriozola.

However, Odriozola had taken flight since the injury of Lucas Vazquez. Marked in Cadiz and has played with self-confidence. He hasn’t impressed like Militao, but his contribution has been impeccable. His performance indicates that he was the most natural asset to face the final stretch of the season. He showed it again against Sevilla.

Naturalness matters in football. With everyone in place, Madrid forgot their frustrations and fatigue to play with insistence and good rhythm. Benzema and Militao raised several bodies above the others, but the team’s response was satisfactory despite the fact that the match and the VAR crossed each other. He has three games left, which in this League are a world.