Milan has set to work to retain one of its players with the most projection: Franck Kessié. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder is shining in Serie A which has caught the attention of big clubs in Europe. Among them is Real Madrid. In Italy they assure that the player is to Zinedine Zidane’s liking, and they go further. They assure that the white club would have already moved strings with the player’s environment.

This step would have set off all the alerts in the Italian club. They want to retain the player yes or yes, since its growth margin is immense. Kessié has a contract in force until 2022, so they are already studying a renewal offer. They offer him five years of contract and about 4 million euros in annual salary.

Paolo Maldini wanted to put out these rumors quickly: “We have already moved through Kessié. It is their case but also that of other players such as Calabria, whose contract ends in 2022. So far we have not reached an agreement but we are working on it “, admitted the Milan sports director. At the Bernabéu offices they know that one of the Priorities is to find a midfielder to replace Modric, 35. The other players who sounded were Pogba and Camavinga.