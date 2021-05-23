Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane did not reveal his future intentions, after the end of the season, and the loss of the Spanish League “La Liga” title, despite his victory in the “38th round” and the last over Villarreal 2-1, a victory that had no effect on The final arrangement of the competition, in light of Atletico Madrid’s victory at the same time over Valladolid 2-1, which kept the point difference between them as being “two points in the interest of Atleti.”

Zidane refused to announce his decision, and whether he would stay or leave the royal club, and only said: I speak quietly with the club’s management during the coming days, without explaining whether he made his decision or not.

Zidane added: We have to pay tribute today to the Atletico Madrid team that deserved the title, because it ended the season at the top of the “La Liga”, but the most important thing in my opinion is that my players fought, and spared no effort to stay in the competition until the last match.

He said: I am responsible for everything that happened this season, and we have to calm down now, and we will talk later with the club’s management, and we will see what will happen, not only with me, but to find out what the club will do for the next season.

Zidane thanked the “Merengi” fans and members of the club, and said: They have always supported us, and I think that everyone is proud of the players for all they did despite the difficult circumstances. We won the last match, but our fate was not in our hands.

Zidane expressed his regret for not being able to please these fans with a heroism, and said: You «he means journalists» you say: This is how the Real came out of the season «empty hands», but I say: I know very well what we have accomplished and what we must complete, and my only consolation is that the players gave their maximum And none of them spared their efforts, and the fans should be proud of what the players have achieved in this difficult season, referring to the many and long injuries inflicted on a large number of the team’s players, amounting to about 55 injuries.