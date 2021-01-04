The numbers protect the drastic decision of Zidane. Since he abandoned the massive rotations, accompanied by the setbacks before Cadiz, Shakhtar and Alaves, he Madrid has returned to cruising speed that will allow you to continue fighting with the Athletics of the Cholo for the throne of the League. That turn is accompanied by a garrison full of footballers who do not directly count. What we vulgarly call in Spain “the fish cart”. In that group are Jovic, Militao, Odriozola and Lunin.

The first three are the most bleeding cases. Jovic arrived in the summer of 2019 for 60 million euros, just like Militao, which cost 50 (from the Port). Odriozola signed a year earlier for 30. A total of 140 million for three players with such a residual role that they do not even have minutes in the few days that Zidane opens his cape and gives the green light in the calls minutes of garbage to players like Odegaard, Mariano and Vinicius, as happened in the final stretch of the game with the Celtic. What is annoying is that now the club is doing accounts to see how it can face the renovations of Ramos, Modric and Luke without suffering the Treasury, apart from considering the Praise, free in the Bayern June 30. Therefore, sell to Christian by 100 kilos was a present. Jovic and Militao cost more. I find it inexplicable …