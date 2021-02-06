An unknown version. First of all, celebrate that Zizou is already reincorporated and with renewed energy in the direction of Real Madrid. I suppose that with time to think, the Frenchman stood before the media with a different, even belligerent mood. He left the smile in the office of Valdebebas and demanded respect for his staff and for the work of the coaching staff. He claimed, as he had never done, that he is the current champion of League and that he is still willing to fight in the League and in the Champions. The tempting thing, for those who like to stay on the surface, would be to think that he was returning to the Press criticism, but he referred to those who speak from behind and do not say things from the front. He repeated several times about showing his face, because the coach is fed up that, from showing it so much, it is the one who is broken. We already know that Zidane is not immune to those criticisms directed by those who like to pull the strings.

There will be no frightened. Zidane also wanted to make it clear that he is not going to leave in any way when things go wrong. Only the chosen ones know how to go out at the top, but leaving when things get ugly is mediocre. If they want him out, let them kick him out, but he is going to try to regain adequate dynamics to aspire to the Champions League. The League, no matter how much interest you put in it, no longer depends on him, but on the Athletic I threw it, which is the only one that would give any of his pursuers options with the wide difference that the rojiblancos have taken. Stated to tell truths, he also recognized that the renewal of Bouquets He does not know anything, as much as he would prefer that it be fixed by the player and by Madrid.

The other side of Piqué. Blessed are the new forms of communication and the new geniuses of the entertainment industry such as Ibai Llanos who bring us a different approach to such unique characters as Gerard Piqué. Between complicity and hesitation, the known Piqué emerged with his flagrant arbitration madriditis, the one who seeks the sore in the relationship between the president of Madrid and his captain, using as a model the indisputable command in the square of Florentine in Madrid. The executive Piqué already know how he is going to spend them and he spends them in the Andorra. As a player he took advantage of that Bartomeu does not look at the problems head on in order to dedicate himself, among other things, to Davis cup for a time.