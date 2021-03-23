In this search for eternity, it must be recognized that Zinedine Zidane It has a considerable advantage over the rest of us. He took it as a huge footballer, for me one of the 5 greats (not counting those who are active, with Don Alfredo, Pele, Johan and the Diego) of all time, and he continues to expand it as a coach, with his titles, his shoulders saying “And me, plin” and his half smile of “You know that I know that neither of us want to be here” in the interviews . At least, for now, because it has never been enough poeticized about how some ball geniuses spoil the myth by being mediocre coaches, burying the beautiful corpse that every legend leaves with descents playing with five defenders and press conferences blaming the cobblestones.

However, there is something in which deadly journalists have an advantage over footballers, even those who remain as coaches. Is the tale of Monterroso turned into a football story. My father, a parakeet scorer, told me when I played football at a good level and also aspired to be a journalist. He quarreled with a newsboy who was whoring him for a year that Spanish it was not going well: “The sad thing is that when I retire, you will continue to write nonsense.” And it was true: when he woke up, the journalist was still there, with a longer life than footballers. I remember that eternity when I saw that there are criticisms of communicators in new networks and there is talk of panenkitas with disdain. I was late, but I would have loved to be a panenkite. It would mean that I have sought my life through the new football worlds when I could be playing the bagpipes while I wait for someone to give me a job, as it continues to happen in the faculties. Of course, there are good and bad panenkitas, like good and bad journalism millionaires, but the mistake is twofold: thinking that everything new is revolutionary or being afraid of change.

In between, while the advertising cake is at stake and the federation retires a logo inspired by I look with another aspirin that will also expire, the eternal is what remains. The dinosaur is the goals.