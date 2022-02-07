The French coach sounds strong to land in the Parc des Princes next season and, according to the Daily Mailhis first request would be to meet again with the Portuguese striker, whom he managed at Real Madrid.
Zinédine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo coincided in the merengue discipline for three seasons, which lasted the first stage of the French coach at the Santiago Bernabéu. According to the English medium, his will would be to coincide with the Portuguese again in case of replacing Mauricio Pochettino once this campaign ends.
The Argentine has long been questioned at the media level for a matter of fit with the squad and with the board, in addition to not having fulfilled the achievement of the domestic treble (Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée Des Champions) that is required of him to an entity of the caliber of Paris Saint Germain.
The defeat (1-0) in the summer against Lille OSC served as a warning, but the one at the end of January against OGC Nice (0-0 and 5-6 in the penalty shootout) ended up reducing the image of the Murphy, who does have a comfortable margin (13 points) in the league competition and who will have to face the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
Both Mauricio Pochettino and Cristiano Ronaldo have a contract with Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United, respectively, until the summer of 2023. The Portuguese has recently turned 37 years old and has scored 14 goals in 25 games since returning to Old Trafford, with which he still has something to say despite not signing the figures that placed him among the best in history.
Zinédine Zidane and the Madeiran won three editions of the Champions League, one of LaLiga, one of the Spanish Super Cup, two Club World Cups and two European Super Cups together. Time will tell if they coincide again and, if so, if they even manage to increase the success of their tandem.
