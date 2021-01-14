Zinedine Zidane appeared in the flash interview of #Vamos to analyze the elimination of Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Super Cup against Athletic (1-2). These are the impressions of the French coach.

Defeat: “Our first half was difficult, we didn’t get into the game well, they scored two goals. It is what they had, two occasions and two goals. It has been complicated. When you are 0-2 it is always difficult. Then we had a better second half, we created chances, we had several clubs, one goal … But the second could not be scored ”.

In the first part it goes wrong. What is missing? “We have failed to read our beginning of the game well, we had to skip the lines and we did nothing, they pressed. We lost two or three balls that are not usual ”.

Asymmetric drawing of the first minutes: “We changed it because Luka’s position was not comfortable. Then we change at 20 minutes ”.

Mariano enters for Benzema: “We were looking for a bit of freshness, same players, same characteristics… I was happy with what Karim did”.

He’s concerned about team dynamics: “No, what we are going to do is continue working, there is no other option. When things go well for you you have to keep working to insist and now the same. Now, to rest well and think about the next game. There is no other. We tried it in the second part and that’s it ”.

You can bill the team: “No. What do you want, that we leave the season? “.

I say there may be more noise now: “Yes, yes, as always, but we are not going to stop thinking about us, there is no other”.

Later, he appeared at a press conference.

Is the elimination of Madrid fair? “Our start of the game was complicated, the first half was not good. They had two chances and they got them. The second was different, in 20 minutes we changed because I didn’t like the drawing, we returned with Hazard on the left and Marco on the right and we were better. We hit the post, chances, we scored a goal .. But we still had to draw. “

How have you seen Hazard? “He must regain confidence, play a good game, score a goal, something different. We know the player he is and we have to be patient, but he is working. We are with him, we have to be patient. The team has tried, we started badly and You have to turn the page and think about what we do. To our business, in good times and bad, keep working to get it done. “

But can people get tired of waiting for you? “I don’t think so, what people want is to see the best version of Eden and you have to be patient. We are with him, he wants to move this forward. It is not just Eden today, we are all here. It cost us in the first part, then in the second best and he also improved. But it was not enough. “

Is it a failure to be eliminated? “It is not a failure. Failure is not trying, not giving everything on the field. Life is like that, you can’t always win. What we always try is to win, but you can’t always.”

Are you worried about the team’s losing streak? “We had a good run and now it’s two draws and one loss, it’s true. We have to keep working to change the dynamics quickly. The outside will be the same as always, what we can do is keep working and move this forward as a team.”