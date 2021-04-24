Clear analysis of Zidane Regarding the two points lost by Real Madrid against Betis, in a draw that could end up being decisive in the fight for the League. “We lose two points, it is clear. Defensively we were very good but offensively we have been missing a lot of things. We were not very fine at the top », explained the white coach, aware that the puncture is explained from the lack of goal of your team.

Despite everything, the Frenchman came out again in defense of the work of his own, beyond the conclusions based on the specific result of each game. It’s the same every time. Every time we lose points we are bad and the others good. It is not like that, we are fine and now we are already prepared for Tuesday’s game, which will surely be the most difficult of the season, “he said in response to the question about the current state of Madrid, after two draws in the last three days league and before facing the Champions League semifinal tie against Chelsea.

With his sights set on the visit of the ‘blue’ team to Alfredo Di Stéfano next Tuesday, Zidane revealed that he hopes to recover in the next few days Mendy and Kroos, two main theorists in the big games: «Our intention is to recover Ferland (Mendy) and Toni (Kroos) but we will see from tomorrow. Now we have to recover well because they are two points lost but we have to focus on Tuesday’s game. We lose two points today but there is still a long way to go and the League does not end today »

Regarding the arbitration controversyIn a possible hand in the Betic area after Militao’s header, the French coach assured that he saw a hand but avoided pronouncing further on the referee’s performance: «I am not the referee. I saw the hand but it is the referee who whistles and it did not seem like a penalty ».

Finally, the Madrid coach was left with the good news of the Hazard’s return for the decisive stretch of the season. The Belgian, who was correct in the minutes he had at the end of the game, offers him one more option in attack. «Yes, very good feeling. Very important because it is going to contribute to us because we know the quality it has and we are going to take advantage of it until the end of the season ”, Zidane said about the expected return.