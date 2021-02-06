Zinedine Zidane wore a different face after the match against Huesca than he showed on Friday in the press room of the Valdebebas Sports City. The coach, who on the eve of the duel expressed his disgust at the criticism received towards his work and the performance of his team, left satisfied with the race shown by his pupils in El Alcoraz, where Real Madrid came back to the bottom with a double from Raphael Varane. «It was very important to add today, it is a good victory for us, three points. I think we played a game with character, it was important to win», Highlighted the Marseille.

The unusual diatribe of the coach before the press a day before the visit to Huesca lands seemed to have an effect on his troops, since Real Madrid took character in the second half to recover from Javi Galán’s goal, which had left them in a very uncomfortable situation. The coach, despite being asked about the reasons for his anger, bargained to offer an explanation and limited himself only to talking about the match against Pacheta’s team. «We are happy with the victory. Today was a difficult game but we added the three points. You have to keep fighting, this is long», He declared.

He referred to the situation of Sergio Ramos, who has undergone an injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee that will keep him in dry dock for about six weeks. The captain had been dragging discomfort since before the Spanish Super Cup, whose semifinal, against Athletic, played although with pain. Finally he had to undergo surgery. Should the uncertainty surrounding the Andalusian have been avoided with a renewal of his contract? Zidane was questioned, who did not get into the bottom of the matter. “It was important for him to be calm. It had to be done because it was on the edge. The operation went very well and that is the important thing. He will be working from tomorrow to be with us when before, “he replied.

The Real Madrid coach appreciated the reaction of his team in the second half. «Our beginning of the game was as always. It is true that we are not comfortable. We started regular but after 20 minutes we entered well. You had to add, win. This is soccer. We have to go back to playing football well, with joy, as is Real Madrid. You have to be patient and be very happy with what we did, “he said.

He applauded the performance of Marco Asensio, one of the most prominent in El Alcoraz. «I’m happy and Marco too. Little by little. He has had the injury but that’s it. We know the player he is and let him continue playing this way», Said of the Balearic.

And he once again underlined the character of his team to recover from the adversity that meant being below the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half. «It’s never easy when your opponent scores a goal. We had a bit of difficulties, but we thought it could be changed and that’s what we did, with personality. It is important, when you lose 1-0, to win this way».