Joy but also prudence. Zinedine Zidane, a calm and thoughtful man in victory and defeat, showed his satisfaction for Real Madrid’s great game against Liverpool, but moderate despite the good 3-1 taking into account that there are 90 minutes remaining in a legendary setting like Anfield to sign the desired pass to the semifinals. “I feel very good. Feeling of having played a great game and very proud of everyone, because it is not easy in the Champions League, but we know that there is a return match, “warned the French coach.

«The absence of Varane has not changed the intention to play 4-3-3. We have gone well with the quality we have with Kroos or Modric and the speed with Vinicius », analyzed the white coach about a tactical approach that was a great success. «In the second half they shot only once and it was a goal. We are a bit late, there is a shot and the rejection is a goal, “he added in relation to the great dominance of his team over Liverpool who at least scored the one he had, in Salah’s boots.

“I’m happy because he needed to score and he’s playing well and helping the team. At the end a player when he scores a goal gives him more energy, “he said about the great night of Vinicius, author of a double that perhaps represents the turning point in his career at Madrid.

«Today we have to enjoy the game and tomorrow we will see. Tranquillity. We know that Saturday’s game is coming but now we have to recover », concluded Zidane, asked about the imminence of the classic against Barça, also at Alfredo Di Stéfano, next Saturday, another decisive battle in this case for the League.

«Very happy for the goal and especially for the victory. We knew we had to get a good result from home and I think it is, although the tie is still closed. There was a moment of hesitation but we knew that by putting the same intensity on it as in the first half, we could get it out, “analyzed Marco Asensio, author of the second Madrid goal.