Zidane has explored and invented his own duo. He has found another unexpected couple: Nacho and Militao, heroes of a new night of European success, this time at Anfield, which places Real Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament. The Real Madrid coach spoke at Movistar + Champions League after the match. The Whites will play the Champions League semi-finals for the 14th season, a record for any team in the history of the competition (Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with 12).

Mission accomplished. “We suffered and we knew we had to suffer. In the end we looked for this, to go to the round. We handled our game very well. We had difficult moments, but I think we can be very proud of what we did.”

Suffering. “It was known that we were going to suffer. Especially at the beginning of the game. The first 15 minutes went very well. It’s normal, it’s a quarter-final of the Champions League.”

Guilt of Zidane. “What has to be said is that we are all here together. With everything that is happening to us, with all the casualties, we are there. We have not won anything, but we are alive in both competitions. The team wants more.”

Semis against Chelsea. “We are going to rest a little and we will see the semifinals already.”