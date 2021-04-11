Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid snatched a difficult victory from its traditional rivals Barcelona in the “Clasico of Earth”, and settled the result with two goals that he scored early in the first half, in which he excelled in a game and result, while the situation changed in the second half in which he attacked Barcelona fiercely and scored his only goal, but he did not succeed even in Realize a tie.

The counter-attacks of the royal team represented a severe danger to Terchteigen’s goal, as Karim Benzema and Vinicius raced to miss easy opportunities due to the decline in their physical fitness, which was what Zinedine Zidane, the Real coach, was keen to confirm in his statements after the match, which was reported by “France Football” magazine. Via its website. At first, Zidane admitted that his team fell physically in the second half, and suffered great suffering, in order to maintain the victory, but it was a deserved victory from his point of view, because despite this physical decline, there was more than a sure opportunity to add a third and fourth goal.

He added: In a match like this – as is the case against Liverpool in the “Champions League” – one must suffer in order to win. He said: The physical fitness of the players, in particular the midfielders and attackers, was limited in the second half, but things become easier when you come out winning the three points for this match, and with a rival heavyweight Barcelona.

He added: We have to rest well, in order to recharge the batteries, and we have a decisive confrontation next Wednesday at Anfield against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Zidane said: We are still alive in the “La Liga” and “the champions”, and we want to continue fighting on both fronts with all our strength, and this will not be achieved without difficulties, but we know how to face competitors in such matches, and we have confidence in what we are doing. from work.

Zidane admitted that his team had not won anything so far, and said: It is just a match, and this does not change anything, but we will fight for the title of “La Liga”. And about Lucas Vásquez’s injury, and the impact of his exit on the team’s performance, he said: It was a strong blow because of which he could not complete the match, but Alvaro Odriazola replaced him, and we did not change our plans, and he played the same role.

Regarding the criticisms that he always faces, and the demands of some from time to time for his departure, Zidane said: I do not usually pay attention to these criticisms, whether things are going well, or we are going through difficult circumstances, and the lesson is always sincerity in work and the harmony of the group.