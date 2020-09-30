The Real Madrid coach, Zinédine Zidane, assured this Tuesday that he does not need to put more people in the team because there are already many in the squad, although he has not closed the door to possible incorporations or exits in the transfer market, he also asked “the same determination and dedication as last year ”for this Wednesday’s game against Real Valladolid at the Alfredo di Stéfano (9:30 pm). “We are already many, are you going to put people here again? For what? It’s already messy, they’re all very good. I’m happy, “he declared at a press conference, although he did not rule out that exits could take place. “You have to take everything into account. There are many things that come into play. Until the 5th, we will see. The players are training well, which is what interests me, ”he added. In this sense, he assured: “Each one can say if we have a better squad or not. I have the best, Madrid is like that. The market is open until the 5th, but I am very happy with what I have ”, he assured.

In addition, about the Belgian Eden Hazard, he said that he sees him very close, he is prepared. “He trains well and regularly with the team. The only thing is that he has not trained much so far, “he said. “What he wants is to play. You have had a big problem that has bothered you. What we want, he the first, is that he does not suffer. The season is very long. He is a professional and wants to be with his colleagues and help, ”he continued.

In addition, Zidane assured that the lack of ownership of young people like Vinícius and Rodrygo is due to the breadth of the squad. “These questions make me laugh. This is Real Madrid. What will Vinícius play in 34% of the games? And the other 32, the other 31 … That is the reality of this club: we are 25 and I will count on everyone. Some will play more and others less. The players have to be prepared, the outside does not help. They are boys who are 21-22 years old. This is life, and it will not change whether I or another coach is there; in each game you are only going to score eleven ”, he stressed. Regarding his drawing, the Madrid coach did not reveal if he will return to his traditional 4-3-3 or if he will bet on other schemes as in the two previous days. “The most important thing is the balance of the team, more than the drawing. In the end the important thing is the animation of the team. The other day we played with two up, we can play with one on the outside … We can change many things because we have many resources and I am here to use them ”, he explained.