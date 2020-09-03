Zinedine Zidane really wants to get rid of Gareth Bale, it is said in Spain. The Welshman himself asserts, however, that he could imagine a departure from Real Madrid, but Los Blancos block a transfer. The next act in a seemingly never-ending story.
The Causa Gareth Bale at Real Madrid goes into the next round! The Madrid daily reports in Spain ABCthat coach Zinedine Zidane is dying to get rid of the Welshman. The “toxic bale” had to be sold because it created a bad atmosphere in the team, the report said.
The 31-year-old was completely left out in the final spurt of the season in La Liga and the subsequent knockout in the Champions League. Before the duel against Man City, Bale is said to have even asked Zidane not to nominate him for the squad. “Now Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player. And I respect that. He prefers not to play,” Zidane said on a PK.
The problem from the point of view of the Real trainer: Bale is and remains the top earner at the royal with around 30 million euros annual salary. Adviser Jonathan Barnett only told the in June BBC: “Gareth is fine, he still has a two-year contract. He likes living in Madrid and won’t be going anywhere,” thus ruling out an early departure.
Bale is currently in the lap of his beloved Welsh national team. As a reminder: Wales – Golf – Madrid – this is how Bale presented his preferences on a flag in an effective way. Before the Nations League duels against Finland and Bulgaria, the 31-year-old spoke Sky Sports – and reiterated how comfortable he feels with the national team: “I think everyone knows how much I love being on the road for Wales. It’s nice to be back where you are a little more appreciated and by yours Fans will be supported no matter what. “
On the other hand, Bale used a different tone – at least than his advisor – on the subject of change. The Welshman didn’t want to rule out a return to the Premier League: “If options like this came up, I would certainly look into them,” said Bale. “We’ll see what happens. We have a lot of time in this transfer window and there are a few more to come,” said the Welshman, putting the reins of action in the hands of his current club. The decision must be made by Real Madrid, Bale said.
The Welshman accused him of being willing to switch, but Real Madrid had always blocked his exit in the past: “I wanted to leave last year, but they prevented it at the last second. It was a project that inspires me would have.”
In the summer of 2019, Bale was about to move to China. At that time, Los Blancos actually vetoed the deal and let it go. “I want to play football and I’m still motivated. I’m only 31 years old and I feel in great shape. I think it’s up to the club, they are in control. But to be honest, they make things very difficult”, so Bale.
How seriously can you take Bale’s intentions to move?
How seriously one can take these statements remains questionable. The oh-so-great project in China would have brought him a lot of money, but if he switched back to the Premier League, no club would be willing to come close to paying his current real salary. And so it seems like Bale is trying to put himself in a good light in public. The words of his advisor from June are more likely to be believed: Bale is doing well in Madrid and is sitting out his contract.
But who knows, maybe the still highly talented Welshman is still good for a surprise – and shows all his skills not only for Wales, but also for a club outside of Madrid …
Leave a Reply