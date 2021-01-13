It is a palpable fact that Vinicius has more prestige and more support among the Madrid fans than from Zidane. The French coach does not finish betting on the young Brazilian player (20 years old), who has seen how in recent weeks he has disappeared again from the onces of Marseille. The return of Hazard has influenced something, but very little since several games before the return of the Belgian it was already clear to Zizou that his ideal attacking trident was the one formed by Lucas-Benzema-Asensio. And do not forget the famous episode of the Gladbach stadium in which Benzema, Zinedine’s extension arm on the field, confessed to Mendy (without knowing that the microphones were recording) that he was desperate with the decisions that Vini was making on the field of game.

He feeling Between Zidane and Vinicius it cooled down on the afternoon of August 7, in the second leg of the Champions match that measured City against Madrid at the Etihad. At that time, Hazard was in his usual business because of his continuing physical problems. Not one day, not another day … As it was necessary to overcome a 1-2 from the Bernabéu, Vinicius had high hopes to be a starter and to be able to show in a great showcase like the Champions League and against Guardiola’s City that he was already prepared to make the leap to the elite of European football.

But when a couple of hours before, as usual, Zizou told his men the eleven elected starter, Vinicius fell apart. He finally bet on Hazard. The Brazilian had a negative reaction, affected by the frustration of the substitution, and he began to look at his mobile instead of concentrating on Zizou’s chat with the players who were going to jump onto the field. The technician did not like that detail, although there were no words between them. Of course, the worst Hazard of the year was not substituted until minute 82 and Vini did not even jump to warm up. He was unprecedented in the key game of the season …

Since then, Vini has only now had some continuity in that winning streak that started with a 0-1 at Pizjuán, with a goal precisely his (in ‘collaboration’ with Bono). But now he hardly plays. You have to reverse this however. For him it will not stay.