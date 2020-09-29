Football, like life, moves through sensations, filias, empathy, chemistry, complicity. There are employees who win over the boss with a simple look, a word, a gesture. On the contrary, there are people who start to write their lines crooked and who, every time they want to fix it, they make things worse. This is the case of Mayoral and Jovic. The Serbian tank, possessing an impressive physique, has been exhausting the patience of Zizou with its clumsiness and inattention. We all saw his 27 goals in Frankfurt (10 of them in the Europa League), but in the few appearances he has had in white, he has not come close to resembling that Eintracht gunner …

To this he added his painful management of the pandemic, with an escape that even the government of his country disapproved, a birthday celebrated on the streets of Belgrade defying confinement, a broken foot when jumping from I do not know what wall of his house, a reckless barbecue without a mask and without social distances and, as if that were not enough, even a forced quarantine for inviting a friend who came to Barajas with a positive for COVID-19 …

Borja Mayoral is the opposite. Canterano with the DNA of Valdebebas sealed in his boots and commitment with the costumes and the coaching staff. In a quarter of an hour he was able to provoke the victory penalty in Seville and showed that with more minutes and confidence it can be the ideal alternative for Benzema’s breaks. It does not surprise me that they wait for him at Calcio, but Zidane wants him with him. It would be an absolute success.