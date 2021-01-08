Zidane may be with Real Madrid in Pamplona. LaLiga has authorized Real Madrid for the coach to rejoin the team’s activities after yesterday he isolated himself preventively after having tested positive a person close to his environment. The French coach gave negative both in the rapid antigen test that was carried out yesterday morning and in the PCR whose result the club knew last night.

After knowing the result of both tests, Real Madrid sent a medical report to LaLiga detailing the situation so that, according to the protocol, it would authorize the presence of Zidane in the match tomorrow Saturday (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) against Osasuna in El Sadar. LaLiga analyzed the document sent by the white club and did not find any circumstance that could limit the presence of the coach in the match.

Zidane will direct this afternoon (16:30) in Valdebebas the last training session before the match against the rojillos. Before the session, the French coach will appear at the pre-match press conference.

Despite the fact that Madrid usually travel during the day when they play at night, The club has advanced the trip to the Navarran capital to today to prevent the worsening of the weather conditions due to the storm from hindering or preventing the trip tomorrow Saturday. The AEMET forecast, which has activated the orange alert throughout the provincial community, is that it will snow throughout the day in Pamplona and up to seven centimeters of snow will accumulate. The expected temperature at game time is one degree below zero.