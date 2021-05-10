Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Real Madrid team did not benefit from the goalless draw that the Barcelona and Atletico Madrid match ended in the 35th round of the Spanish League, and fell into a 2-2 draw against the Seville team in the same round, so that the situation remains as it is at the top of the standings, where the “Atletico” tops. With 77 points, followed by Al-Maliki with 75 points, then Barcelona with the same score, with a difference of superiority of Real Madrid in direct confrontations against Barca, as Zidane’s battalion won back and forth this season.

The French coach Zinedine Zidane, Real’s coach, went out angry after the match, and was seen blaming the match referee for the penalty that he counted for Seville, considering that the ball touched the hand of the Brazilian defender Militau, and moments later, the Real launched a quick counter-attack and Karim Benzema was alone in the goal but was blocked, so he was counted The referee kicked a penalty in his favor, but he had to return to “VAR”, who drew his attention to the presence of a handball on Militao, so that the penalty kick became in favor of Seville after it could have been in the interest of Benzema!

Zidane’s anger was reflected in his statements after the match, when he said: I do not understand how the referee calculated this ball, if it was a handball on Militau, it was preceded by a handball on a Seville player, so why did he not count it against the Andalusian player?

Zidane added: What the referee said to me after the match did not convince me, I usually do not like to talk about refereeing at all, but today I was a little angry.

He commented, saying: I trust all the elements of the football system, I saw the hand of the Seville player, and the hand of the Real Madrid player, but the referee blew his whistle against us. Zidane continued his statements, saying: In any case, I am very happy with the performance of my players, especially in the second half of the match, we deserved a better result than a draw.

Regarding the possibilities of winning the “La Liga” title, Zidane said: It is no longer in our hands, but also depends on the results of the competitors, but we will fight until the last match, and I see a new spirit among the players, and I feel that they are in a state of complete concentration, and this is what I demand to continue during the remaining three matches. .