Serious, circumspect and cutting. This is how Zinedine Zidane presented himself at a press conference on Tuesday. He was sung that questions about the European Super League were going to rain on him, a controversial project that has turned football upside down and of which Real Madrid is the main promoter, but the Marseillais refused to give his assessment time and time again. «That is a matter for the president. I’m here for tomorrow’s game. Everyone has their opinion, but I’m not here to talk about that, but about tomorrow’s game, the Champions League, whatever you want. The rest is not my job, “said the technician.

«I am not going to give you my opinion. You can say that I never get wet. It’s the truth. But my work and what encourages me is tomorrow’s work and the game. I can comment on the rest but it is useless. I, Cádiz“Zidane cut short when he was questioned again about the star topic of the week. He assured that the locker room does not talk about the possible measures that UEFA may take to punish dissident clubs, among them an eventual expulsion of Real Madrid from the Champions League, a tournament of which he is one of the four semi-finalists. Nothing, zero. We only talk about tomorrow’s game. In the minds of the players there is only that. The rest we cannot control. Tomorrow we have a game to do well. It is another opportunity for us, “he claimed.

«What animates us is always the same thing. We know that there is little left between now and the end of the season and we will try to give it our all tomorrow. We know it will be a difficult game but we want to get points, “said Zidane about the duel against Cádiz, for which he recovers Nacho and Casemiro, once his sanctions against Getafe have been fulfilled, and also Varane, who missed the last games due to coronavirus, and to Carvajal, already recovered from the injury that has kept him out since mid-February. «They are fine and they will be with us tomorrow, Rapha and Carvajal, and that is good news», Announced the Real Madrid coach, who will not yet have Kroos, between cottons since the quarter-round of the Champions League against Liverpool, Modric, who suffered a strained back in the last training session, nor with Hazard, despite the fact that the Belgian returned to work with the group on Tuesday, after staying in the gym on Monday.

«I was in the street, the players were worth nothing …»



“Hazard will not be there and Toni Kroos will not be there”, confirmed Zidane, who reiterated that the ex Chelsea will only return when he feels in prime condition. «If it is not there, it is not yet one hundred percent. That is why it will not be tomorrow. He is recovering sensations and the important thing is that when he returns, he is one hundred percent. The feeling of Eden is not the same with what it has had so far and you have to be very attentive. This is what we are doing, “he said. «The most important thing is the feeling of the player. Tomorrow he will not be there but I hope that on Saturday he will be with us, “he added.

Zidane recognized the fatigue that his team drags, but he is not willing to use it as an excuse. «Tomorrow we are going to present ourselves with a team that is going to fight. We know the difficulties we have with some players but we are not at the limit. With everything that has happened this year, we will not lower our arms now. On the contrary, we are going to put ourselves with all the strength we have. There are players who will be there and others who will not, but we are going to put in a competitive team tomorrow to try to win the game, “said the coach that Real Madrid, who remarked that his squad will fight until the end in the two remaining tournaments.

“We have been in competition for eight months and everything has happened. I was in the street, the players were worth nothing … And that’s never the case. The important thing is that there is life. We are competing, which is what we like, and we will compete all the way until the last day. Whatever happens, we will compete until the last day. I don’t know if we are going to win, but we are going to put all the force into him. We are encouraged by competition. I was talking about limits and now you, but we can always reach more », he stressed.