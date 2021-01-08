Zinedine Zidane has called up his 23 available players for tomorrow’s game Saturday (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) against Osasuna at El Sadar. Only Carvajal and Rodrygo are left off the list. The full-back is suspended after seeing his fifth yellow card of the championship against Celta last match while the Brazilian is injured. Rodrygo suffered a muscle injury against Granada with a tendon involvement in the right femoral biceps that will keep him out until March.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 8, 2021

Madrid have modified their habits due to the storm, in anticipation that the weather conditions will make their trip difficult on Saturday. This time the team will not travel on the day of the match, but the white expedition moves this afternoon to Pamplona after the last training session in Valdebebas. The game in El Sadar is at risk of suspension. The AEMET has activated the orange alert in the Navarran capital due to heavy snowfalls that this Saturday can leave a thickness of up to seven centimeters of snow. The forecast is that it will continue to snow at the time of the meeting, when the temperature is expected to be below zero degrees.

Call for Zidane for Osasuna-Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube.

Defenses: Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Odegaard and Isco.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Jovic, Vinicius and Mariano.