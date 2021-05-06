Zidane remains incognito about his future. He has a contract, the club wants him to continue … but he leaves it in the air over and over again. After the defeat against Chelsea, he repeated a speech when asked if Real Madrid will fight the Champions League next season with him on the bench: “I’m sure he will fight the Champions League, but I’m not on that, I’m thinking about the League. the rest will be seen later. “

That invitation to speak at the end of the season has been repeated constantly in recent months. Not a single wink, not a single statement that invites optimism about its continuity. Something that has caused the buzz to begin both within the dressing room and in the club’s offices about the possibility that the Frenchman will leave his post as happened in 2018, although this time he would do so without a Champions on his arm.

The truth is that this has probably been the most difficult season for Zidane. Rarely has he been seen as angry as in the press conference he offered on February 5, after overcoming the coronavirus. “Tell me to my face ‘we want to change you,” he told the press. Those days isolated at home, reading negative opinions about his team and his players ended up exhausting his patience. The team came from being eliminated in the Cup against Alcoyano, from losing the Spanish Super Cup and with doubts in the League and Champions.

During those weeks, the club always repeated the same thing to Zidane: full confidence until the end of the season, which will be the moment to take stock. A dismissal was never valued in the middle of the course nor was any technician tested. However, the Frenchman was hurt by the strong criticism he received day after day. Little clothed.

In Madrid they want me to continue, because once again he has reached the final stretch of the season fighting for the League and the Champions League despite the difficulties. However, few know what goes through the head of the coach. It has a peculiar, unique character. And above all, he has a personality that prevents him from continuing to lead a project if he does not have the strength to do so. Everything that happened during this campaign, with moments in which he felt the center of the bullseye, have made a dent in him.

Touched

Against Chelsea, Zidane ended up very emotionally touched after the elimination against Chelsea. It is not the first setback that he has taken since he was coach of Real Madrid, but it has been one of the hardest defeats because it is one of the few times in which he has felt very inferior to the rival. There were no excuses, no regrets, or bad fortune … Everyone, players and coach, agreed in the analysis: Chelsea was simply superior. That inferiority, together with all the other reasons, flood Zidane’s head with doubts. Only he knows the future, although many within Madrid are beginning to fear the worst. The players, who know him best because they live with him on a day-to-day basis, They are the first to begin to sense a future without Marseille …