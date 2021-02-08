Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has called up 19 players for tomorrow’s game (9pm, Movistar LaLiga) against Getafe, postponed at the time in the first day of the League. Faced with the numerous casualties, The French coach has called five Castilla players: Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Marvin, Arribas and Blanco, in addition to Altube, who regularly attends the first team calls as the third goalkeeper. There is also Isco, who this morning did his first training with the team after the puncture in the back he suffered on Friday and that prevented him from playing in Huesca.

Zidane faces the meeting with nine casualties. It has eight players touched or injured: Carvajal, Odriozola, Ramos, Militao, Ramos, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo and Hazard. And one sanctioned: Toni Kroos, who in Huesca saw the fifth yellow.

Call for Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid-Getafe

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube.

Defenses: Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Chust and Miguel Guitérrez.

Midfielders: Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Marvin, Arribas and Blanco.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius and Mariano.