A colossal right hand from Mendy in the game’s ranks returns us to the victorious Madrid of Bergamo, and incidentally alleviates to some extent the pessimism that was invading us in this round of eighths. Madrid won and won well, cooling the game, as was appropriate to face the Atalanta fans of frenzied football. To that end, Zidane came out with only Asensio and Vinicius in attack and completed the half with Isco, who was good. With that reinforcement, the impeccable trio Modric-Casemiro-Kroos handled the situation by installing the team in the opposite field, where they unfolded with majestic security; Kroos gave 138 passes, 129 good ones.

Of course, everything was favored by a stroke of luck: Freuler’s expulsion on 18 ‘. It was in an arrival of Mendy, who lately lavishes them, cut short. Goal play? Yes, but no, almost but not quite. Possibly the referee, the German Tobias Stieler, still a newcomer, the brutality was removed by the body shortly before Gollini on Vinicius, who he kicked the thigh out of pure vice after clearing the ball outside the area. There he swallowed his whistle and from that indigestion he got enough extra to send Freuler out for that knockdown. Gasperini did not replace him. He did not remove a striker to put another midfielder, as is usually done.

That seemed to reinforce Atalanta’s offensive intention, but Madrid appropriated the ball in such a way that the entire local attack was summed up in two shots outside.. Courtois had a happy night. On the other hand, Madrid finished 18 times, only 4 on goal. He lacked definition (Vinicius wasted the best two, it is his curse) but in the end he caught the goal, in a perfect shot from Mendy. The bad news for the second leg is that Casemiro will not be there, scored last night. The good news is that several registrations are expected, including Benzema’s. It will not be seen so much in the bones as in Bergamo, where the bench was full of castillistas.