Little by little Zidane has been raising a team that a couple of months ago seemed to be dead. The victory against Barcelona clearly confirms the change in dynamics. Liverpool and Classic in one go. Provisional leaders of LaLiga and with one foot in the semifinals of the Champions League. Now everything seems to work. Vinicius is a ray and also decisive. He drove Barça crazy in the first half and caused a foul that was later scored by Kroos. Suddenly Militao seems like a relay of guarantees for Ramos and Varane. And Lucas is confirmed in another big game as an elite side (a shame his injury). Even Odriozola reappears and Marcelo plays a role from the bench …

But Zidane is not just a motivator. In the Classic he again gave a tactical lesson. First, with the surprise of putting Valverde in the starting eleven to make the right wing stronger and stop the rises of the lane Alba. The Uruguayan not only fulfilled that function, but a ride of his broke the match. Later, when Barça had scored and pushed for a tie, the Frenchman pulled out a triple change. Vinicius, Benzema and Kroos for Isco, Mariano and Marcelo. And he changed to a defense of three centrals canceling the Blaugrana impulse with a stroke of the pen. It is not a flower. Simply, Zidane is making history at Madrid.

When his future seemed more complicated (remember his tough press conference at the beginning of February?) Zidane has made sure he has the possibility of ending his contract, which runs until 2022. In Madrid there are no longer doubts. That it continues is the best option. Who knows if next season, already with some galactic replacement (Mbappé, Haaland or Alaba), the French coach can start a third great cycle in Madrid.