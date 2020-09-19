Luka Jovic’s adventure (22 years old) at Real Madrid is proving to be the most stormy. Between his own mistakes, bad luck and, above all, Zidane’s lack of opportunities, he has barely been able to demonstrate his potential. And it has also been the Frenchman who has made him see that the management around him has not been far from accidental. In a meeting in recent days, Zizou recommended that he seek a loan for 2020-21.

That was the coach’s subtle way of asking his footballer out. In conversation Zidane explained to the striker the reasons why he saw it as more suitable to find him a destination that meets a series of conditions so that he can find himself again. The Serbian, polite but also very surprised, accepted his new reality, aware that if the coach manifested himself in this way, he had no choice but to abide by it. His involvement did not matter much since the recent holidays, in which he exercised in double daily sessions and even took his personal trainer to Mallorca.

This is a curious decision to say the least, since Zidane was one of the main supporters of Jovic’s signing for Madrid. The reinforcement was closed a little over a year ago, with the club paying Eintracht 60 million for one of the most promising tips on the continent, with 27 goals 7 assists in 48 appearances with the German team. In white, however, everything changed in 2019-20. In a course with four injuries and little faith from his coach, Jovic registered only 2 goals and 2 assists in 27 games, without a trace of the killer he had been.

Now, in the month in which he was summoned again by his selection after a year, a loan is being sought almost against the clock until the market closes, on October 5 in Spain. At Jovic’s door the Chelsea (signed Werner, among others), Napoli (reinforced with Oshimen, the most expensive player in its history), Monaco (joined Volland to complement Ben Yedder) or Milan (renewed Ibrahimovic), but the denials of the Serbian (and the sports management) draw a picture with fewer options to choose from. Given that doubt, one piece of evidence: Zidane’s determination that he leave on loan to enjoy playing time. With no planned moves, who will relieve Benzema? It will be between the covered Mayoral, who has won many integers, and the disowned Mariano …