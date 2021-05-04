Zidane’s Real Madrid faces all or nothing in the Champions League. To reach the grand final in Istanbul, it is measured at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the tie to one of the first leg and does so with the expectation generated by the possible return of Sergio Ramos, white captain and decisive man in a thousand battles of this depth. Now I’m not going to tell you what we’re going to do. Neither Sergio nor other players. But the important thing is that he is with us and is our leader and our captain. I am not going to risk anything because he is with us and that means that he can play, like all the players who are here, “said the French coach about the possible inclusion of the Andalusian center-back in a starting eleven that generates debate due to their hypothetical proper names and also for a drawing that could be with a classic defense of four or with three centrals and lanes.

«The drawing is not going to change anything. We are going to have to be 100% physically and give it our all, “the Madridista preaparador replied laconically to questions from the press about his approach facing a duel in which he needs at least one goal in a ‘blue’ fiefdom. «We are going to play our game in a game of ninety minutes or more, because anything can happen. It is a Champions semi-final and it is not played every day, but my players are ready, “added the Marseille.

“We have seen all the Chelsea games but it is useless because tomorrow is another game. We have to prepare it well physically and try to counteract their strengths ”, analyzed Zidane regarding a Chelsea that was much superior in the first part of the first leg at Di Stéfano and that exhibited an enviable physical condition.

It’s a very good time, not a good time. He arrives prepared, we know the player he is, the quality he has and what he can contribute to us », he valued about the hazard role, starter against Osasuna and before a golden opportunity to establish a turning point in his doubtful stage of white in front of his ex-team and in a duel of the maximum importance.

It’s not a miracle at all. On the contrary, we have come this far solely because of our work and believing in what we do “, he finally recalled regarding the merits of his team to reach May I live in League and Champions, the two most important competitions of the season. «We have had very difficult moments throughout the season and I think that with this team you have to take your hat off, because they are always there when the moment of truth. We are where we want and it is also deserved ”, he stressed in this regard, showing his chest for his squad, something common throughout his long time on the Madrid bench.