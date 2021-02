The Real Madrid he has already exercised for the last time before the game. It was this morning with the good news of confirming the recovery of Dani carvajal Y Lucas Vazquez. Both have completed their third session of the week alongside the group.

However, Zidane still has seven casualties. Hazard, Militao, Marcelo, Ramos, Odriozola, Rodrygo and Valverde they exercised separately. It is being a black season as far as injuries are concerned.