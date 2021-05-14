Two games before the end of the championship, the Real Madrid beat in grenade with an unprecedented lineup, deserving of opportunities before, in a season defined by the pressure of the calendar, the unusual number of injuries and the conditions that the pandemic has established. More than once, the team has required naturalness rather than the dubious experiments of recent weeks. Zidane this time he chose a team that perfectly represents a wide range. It worked like a charm.

The lineup featured illustrious veterans –Modric, Benzema, Casemiro and Courtois-, former alternates promoted by their own merits to undisputed holders –Militao and Nacho-, young people signed at the price of gold in the Brazilian market –Vinicius and Rodrygo-, the fourth midfielder of the team –Valverde– and two boys from the quarry –Miguel and Marvin-. Neither of them has turned 20 years old.

Never had Real Madrid presented such a complete landscape. The added value was the naturalness. Miguel, who played his first game as a starter, is Castilla’s usual left-back, and that position he held in Los Cármenes. Marvin is a winger with a lane stride that probably ends up on the right side. There he played in Granada.

Miguel Gutiérrez tries to dribble a Granada player during the duel between the Nasrid team and Real Madrid last Thursday.

These young people, along with Arribas, Chust and Antonio BlancoThey are part of one of the best quarries in the world, but without the impact that it should on Real Madrid. Neither Achraf, neither Reguilón they settled on the team. His talent was appreciated in the market: Inter paid 40 million for Achraf and the Tottenham, 30 for Reguilón. Canteranos around the world, is the currency of the very high number of players educated in Madrid and now installed in the main European leagues, from the two Llorente –frames in the Atlético de Madrid, Diego in the Leeds United– until Oscar Rodriguez Arnáiz –Seville– and the emergent Of fruits –I raised-.

The reliability of the quarry, of the boys born in the Spanish orbit, is so high that it is hard to believe the difficulties they have encountered for many years to join the first team. For a long time, they have paid more economic benefits to the club, which has entered a muddy of money with transfers, than sports. They do not have, even remotely, the same treatment that young people from Brazil, whose jump to the big team is immediate.

Supported by the wisdom of Modric and Benzema, both Marvin and Miguel fulfilled their obligations with flying colors. Marvin is very fast, Miguel knows how to play. The two were placed in natural positions. It seemed like they had been in football for a century. It is not known what its roof will be, but they showed that when in doubt nothing is better than pulling the quarry. They rarely crash.

The tasty salad that Zidane prepared worked. Modric added the exquisite finishing touch, oil and salt to a team that responded with energy and without fissures in the match. He played well, with energy and determination. Madrid had to win and there was no doubt about their victory. He did what is expected of teams that hold on until the last breath of the championship. He did it without fear, without strange drawings and with all the people in his place.