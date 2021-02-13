The course advances and doubts about the future of Zinedine Zidane increase. So much so that this matter marked the Madrid coach’s press conference prior to this Sunday’s league game against Valencia. A key event in which the Merengue team seeks its third consecutive victory and to follow in the wake of Atlético, which did not fail in Granada after losing two points against Celta.

The words of the president of the French Federation, Noël Le Graet, assuring that Zidane is his main objective when Didier Deschamps leaves, focus on Valdebebas. Zidane seemed pleased with the offer and continued with his day-to-day speech: “You’ll see, my mind is here. I am from Madrid and I enjoy every day. I am passionate about soccer. The future is never known. The relationship with Mr. Le Graët has been long, since 1998. The national team is a goal, as I said when I started training 10 years ago, but now I am here, “said Zizou in an exercise more typical of a Galician than a Marseillaise.

Two of the nine absent against Getafe have recovered to receive Valencia: Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez. However, Zidane believes that they are too low: «It is not bad luck. We are worried. We have talked about it many times. We don’t like not having the players. We are going to try to get them back. We already have Lucas and Carvajal and little by little I hope that we can get the others back, which we need. I always want my players with me ».

Good news for Madrid in the midst of so much difficulty: Eden Hazard could reappear earlier than expected. Since Friday he has been seen running around the training camp alone and Zidane believes that the Belgian’s evolution is good: “He is much better in spirit. When you are in the field, you are much closer to returning. I hope that next week I can do things with the team.

Regarding the future of Madrid in the League, Zidane’s message was one of optimism, how could it be otherwise: «There are 48 points to go and we are going to try them until the end. We will give it our all. We know the pressure that Madrid represents. We do what we do, what we can control. We know that we can achieve great things and we are going to put all our energy into these two competitions (League and Champions) ».

Zidane was also asked about the problems that Gareth Bale also suffers at Tottenham, where he already plays with Mourinho. The Marseillais avoided elaborating on the topic: “As a coach, I wish Bale the best. Then what happens with Mourinho, I don’t know. I hope Bale is well, as always I wish our players the best. Bale must return to Madrid on June 30 because he has a contract with the Whites until June 2022. He will not make a friendly exit easy.