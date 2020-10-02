He Luka Jovic’s future has become the soap opera of the last days of the market at Real Madrid. A soap opera powered by its own Zidane, that after to approve to be searched an assignment to Serbian he has Surprised everyone placing in the starting eleven during two consecutive matches.

A gesture that can be identified as confidence towards Luka, although that argument is disassemble listening to Zidane at press conferences. Behind the meeting against Valladolid, the Frenchman was asked something very concrete: “Would you object to Jovic being loaned out?” A golden opportunity to support the forward, in case you want him to stay in the squad. However, the Frenchman, with an annoyed gesture, left everything in the air: “I can’t tell you anything. Anything can happen. At the moment it’s here, he is a player on the squad. He played and that’s it. “ An answer that shows that the situation has not changed: a way out is sought for Jovic and these two titles have not changed anything.

Zidane has never had a problem to be clear at a press conference when it came to ditching matters that bothered him. Therefore, if he does not close the Jovic debate, it is because his future is still up in the air. In fact, the idea of ​​both the managers and the coach is that a loan is sought for him before the market close. United and Roma are the two best-placed teams, while Inter and Milan have also asked about him.

Although he improved against Valladolid, Jovic still does not see the door. He had up to three clear chances in the match and none ended in a goal. Therefore, despite the fact that he held an acceptable match against Valladolid, the truth is that it has not been claimed.

With all these ingredients on the table, Zidane follow playing the distraction. In private he has told Jovic to seek a loan and he has transmitted the same to the club. In public, he has given him two titles in a row. Last chance or strategy to revalue it in the market? Single Zizou he knows…