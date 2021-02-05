Zidane’s press conference this Friday, prior to Real Madrid’s visit to Huesca, was overshadowed by the enormous anger of the French coach in relation to the criticism that his team has received in recent weeks for the poor performance it has shown. “I am not going to leave it and neither are the players”; “Tell me,” we want you to go, “to the face, not just from behind”; next year things will have to change, but we deserve to finish this season “; and other pearls left Zizou in the telematic conference, the juiciest since he has been a Madrid coach.

And in between, he left certain messages that are at risk of being buried by the vindication of Marseille, which was the backbone of the appearance. Specifically, on two proper names: Odegaard and Hazard. The former left on loan to Arsenal due to lack of opportunities; the second has just been injured for the tenth time since he has been at Madrid and the fear that he will not be Chelsea’s again is a fact. Zidane also spoke about both.

Odegaard requested a loan until the end of the course due to the lack of prominence he had had in the first half of the season. Strange, since the player had agreed (although not signed) another year at Real Sociedad and returned last summer at the express request of Zidane, who wanted the Norwegian for the medullary. ANDHe started playing, but injuries slowed him down and ultimately the coach opted for the Casemiro-Kroos-Modric trident on the street, the one that has made him win three Champions League, leaving Odegaard very corner.

“I wanted to go out and play. We have talked about it two or three times. In the end a player who wants to have a chance elsewhereWhen it’s a player’s demand, you don’t have to … I knew about Martin. He told him to stay, that you had to fight, have peace of mind. It’s long and we needed itIt was a request of mine. It was not like that and it is everyone’s decision. The important thing is that he is happy and we are here, “explained Zizou, who showed understanding for Odegaard’s decision, but also sent him a little stick with that reminder that it was necessary and that he should fight and have peace of mind. The reality is that Madrid, today, only have five players for three positions in the core.

Hazard, two or three weeks

About Hazard’s injury he was much more understanding and, although he explained that he must change something in his routine so that the injuries stop coming with that ease, he also made a very hopeful forecast around his down time. Zidane spoke of “two or three weeks”, far below what had transpired by the club, whose estimate danced from 3-4 weeks, reaching in some cases until six.

“We want to see Eden without problems, without injuries. It is very difficult for him to do the first thing, because what he wants is to be well and play for Madrid. One day we will see him play well and without injury. You have to be positive, we need him 100%, he does everything to be well and he is the first to love him, “Zizou explained about the Belgian.