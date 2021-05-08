Enigmatic Zidane about his future as coach of Real Madrid. The Frenchman, calmed down in the preview of a decisive duel for his team’s options in the League against Sevilla, took the floor to speak in relation to a continuity being discussed in recent days, with news from Italy that even points to the Juventus bench. «We are going to finish the season but what I can tell you is that I am going to make it very easy for the club because he always gave everything to me. But that is not the issue, the issue is tomorrow, the four games and finishing the season well. The rest is blah blah blah, “replied the Marseillais when asked about the options of continuing one more season as coach of the white team, to which he still has one more campaign under contract.

“Everyone does their job here. I’m not going to think about whether he criticizes me … I’m with my passion, with my players. I am responsible for this team, when we win I have a responsibility and when we lose too. What the players want is to win and this is what we try in every game. Sometimes you can’t, but this is an important part of football. The important thing is to give everything. My father always told me ‘work, work and work’ “, added the Frenchman about the criticism of their work in recent days, after the elimination in the Champions semi-finals against a superior Chelsea.

«I am the coach of Real Madrid and that’s it. At the moment it is me and I am taking advantage of every day and every moment. The rest of us will see what will happen », he settled, leaving his future in the air.

Beyond his own figure, two names flew over Zidane’s press conference. The first of them is Sergio Ramos, who has been injured again and will not be against Sevilla at the Di Stéfano, aggravating the problems in defense of Madrid. «The concern today is tomorrow’s game. Sergio unfortunately has suffered from the injury but the important thing is that he gets well. The rest will be fixed and hopefully it will be fixed quickly but our concern is tomorrow’s game and that Sergio gets well as soon as possible, ”explained the Madrid coach on this matter.

«The other day he played because he was 100%. Nothing more. After the game he suffered from something but as always we do not want to risk. Not hasty, what he wants is to be with the team and in the previous training he was perfect. Then after 90 minutes it has suffered and unfortunately we can not do anything. The first one who is screwed is him because he cannot be with the team in this final stretch of the season, “he affected the loss of the Andalusian center-back.

Zidane acknowledged his concern for the physical state of a squad that has been severely injured by injuries in a strenuous season for footballers: «I do have concern because in the end there are a lot of injuries. All the clubs are going through the same thing but I believe that we are the team with the most. I am worried because I want to have my players and it is a particular year, after many efforts for players who never rest, with national teams, Champions, League, Cup … I hope that next year the situation will change, with a preseason that allows a more normal season ».

The controversy with Hazard



The other proper name on the table was Eden Hazard, after the Belgian’s disappointing performance against Chelsea and the laughter with his former teammates after the game despite the removal of his team, a gesture that has hurt Real Madrid. Hazard has apologized for the other day and did well. It was not his intention to hurt anyone and he said it, in the end it is the most important thing. He is a Real Madrid player and he is going to compete for Madrid ”, explained Zidane.

“He knows what he has to do in the field and he is going to do it. We spoke the other day after the game but it was to make him apologize for his reaction. In the end this has already happened and we have to focus on football and the end of the season, which is the important thing, “he explained about the words he had with the player after what happened.

«All the players reach the heart of Real Madrid. The only thing that at the moment has not been able to see the Hazard that people want to see. But I think he’s going to move it forward. It is a difficult moment with everything that has happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here. I hope that soon he will show what he is as a player ”, he finally concluded, questioned by the differences between his career in white, in which he conquered the fans of the Bernabéu for five seasons, and the lack of adaptation of the Belgian, practically unprecedented in the Madrid.