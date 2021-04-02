Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, assured this Friday that “no one is to blame” for Sergio Ramos’s injury, after criticism that the player traveled with the Spanish team, where he suffered a muscle injury. “No one is to blame here, neither the national team nor Real Madrid, this is football,” said Zidane at the press conference prior to Saturday’s league game against Eibar.

“Unfortunately, sometimes things happen and it has happened, it has happened many times this season, not only to us, to many teams as well,” added the Merengue coach. “We want him to recover as soon as possible, we know the player and the captain that he is, we know that he always wants to be there, he has hurt himself and I hope he recovers quickly,” said Zidane.

Baja in the key section



Ramos suffered a “muscle injury to the inner calf of his left leg” in training after Spain’s 3-1 win over Kosovo on Wednesday, for which he will be out for almost a month. The merengue captain will miss the commitment against Eibar, in addition to the knockout stages of the Champions League against Liverpool and the league classic against Barcelona on April 9.

“It was good to go with the national team,” insisted Zidane about a player, who was returning from a knee injury. “We want Sergio, we want him to be with us always, but we have to think about all the players who are going to be there and the game we have tomorrow, I don’t see beyond tomorrow’s game,” he insisted.

Hazard’s evolution



Zidane was also satisfied with the evolution of the injured Eden Hazard, who this Friday trained with the group, but did not dare to set a date for his return to competition. “We do not have a plan, we go day by day, we are not going to force anything, the important thing is that he is well, he is better and we little by little,” Zidane explained.

«I don’t say when I see it, if it is better for us in three days, if in a week or in ten days, well, okay. We are happy because he is with us and then the games, we will see, “said Zidane, who also recovers the injured Toni Kroos.

Zidane also avoided commenting on the visit on Thursday of Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s representative, and the father of the Norwegian striker, to Real Madrid. “He is not a player of mine, everything that can happen outside I will not say good or bad, I will not go into these things, what interests me is to think about tomorrow’s game,” he concluded.