The Brazilian team has spent several years without having the arrests to win the World Cup. It has become a custom that the Verde Amarela team, since 2006, is beaten, defeated and on occasion even humiliated by representatives of Europe.
On this occasion, during Qatar 2022, the team led by Tite was beaten in the quarterfinal round by their Croatian counterpart in a penalty shootout, bringing the drought to more than 20 years.
For this reason, the Brazilian soccer federation, tired of failures, has stepped aside with the Tite project, and the federations as well as the owners of the clubs seriously value ending the tradition of local coaches and betting on some heavyweight of football in Europe. In the most recent days in 90min we have reported that José Mourinho is the man best placed for this task, however, the name of a winner of everything is also already on the list, Zidane.
The Frenchman has become one of the strongest options to take command of the canarinha. Zidane was waiting for an opportunity within the National Team of his country, which will not come due to the imminent renewal of Didier Deschamps. For this reason Zinedine has decided to forget about ‘le blues’ and return to the bench in some other project and the one he will have on his desk will be that of the Brazilian National Team.
#Zidane #option #Brazil
