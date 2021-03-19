Zinedine Zidane he enjoys coaching Real Madrid and does not plan for the futureInstead, he concentrates only on the immediate. «I do not look beyond the day to day. I don’t plan anything. You can sign ten years here and tomorrow you are out. And backwards. What animates me is the day to day and the rest are discussions in which I can not say anything, “replied the Marseillais when asked about the message he left a few days ago when he was convinced that Hazard will end up surrendering to the height of his talent with the white coat, either with him at the controls or with another coach, since the Belgian has a long contract.

«What we want for Eden is for her to recover well, totally. It is not going to undergo surgery. We will surely have a different plan and we are working on it. What I want as a coach, the player too, and everyone around him is to come back fully recovered », insisted on the former Chelsea coach of the whites in the press conference prior to the duel against Celta in Balaídos, corresponding to the twenty-eighth day of League.

“It will be a demanding match in Vigo against an opponent who knows how to play football very well,” he said about the confrontation against the celestial team, which Real Madrid faces with the intention of putting pressure on Atlético and Barça in the League after becoming the only Spanish survivor in the Champions League.

Precisely the appearance of Zidane took place hours after it was known that Liverpool will be the rival of the thirteen times king of Europe in the quarterfinals of their fetish competition. The coach predicted a very competitive tie with the ‘reds’. «We know the difficulties of the party. At this level all the teams are very good, very difficult. It is going to be a very demanding match. We know this team. Physically it will demand a lot of things from you», Said the Frenchman, who despite seeing how his squad dodged Bayern Munich, Manchester City and PSG, did not want to talk about fortune. “We cannot say that it is a bad draw or that it is a good draw. It is what happens throughout the season. Liverpool is a team that in a tie can play its card at any time. It is the same as us, we were on the edge of the beginning and we are still here, in both competitions. It will be a good game between two teams that have won many Champions League titles. At that level it is always very difficult to win, “he insisted.

Veterans Commitment



Zidane, who described as a “coincidence” the fact that Spanish football has lost representatives in advanced stages of the Champions League in recent campaigns and He maintained that “the Spanish teams are all very good” and “they will always be there”, did not want to opt when asked about whether staying alive in the maximum continental competition will spur his pupils in the fight for the League or, on the contrary, will represent a handicap due to the additional effort that will represent the load of matches. Everything is going to be complicated. We do not have to look beyond, but the day to day and be prepared for what may come to us. We know that we are alive and we want to continue working hard, “he said.

Nor did he enter into assessing the possible damage that the whites would suffer if the Spanish Government maintains the veto from the United Kingdom flights to combat the expansion of the British strain of the coronavirus and forces them to play the first leg against Liverpool away by Alfredo Di Stéfano. “We don’t know what will happen after March 30. We are going to play where they tell us. We prefer to play at Di Stéfano, but we’ll see what they say», He declared.

Finally, he highlighted the commitment of veterans such as Modric, Benzema and Varane, with many seasons behind them at Real Madrid and a more than remarkable performance. «What I see is the passion they have for always doing more, wanting more, showing that they are the best. I’m not talking about the games, but rather that every day I enjoy what I see. They have a very good work environment and I’m really enjoying the training they do every day, ”he applauded.