If you were Zidane he would complain less and many of his decisions would seem coherent. When he first landed on the bench Bernabeu caught a group depressed and jaded by the overdose of slate that Rafa Benitez, with all his good intentions, he was trying to get the Madrid. Dreamer. I thought we were like him Liverpool. Well, no. To be a successful coach of a club with the highest demands and the brutal pressure that defending this shield has, you have to remove the disguise of Mr. Whip and become the older brother of the players, their second father. Complicity before authority. Seduction before imposition. The art of making them admire you even if you are their hierarchical superior.

Zidane won three Champions followed as a coach, an achievement never achieved by any other tenant in his guild. And the man does not care. He was already an icon as a player and he is not stunned or confused by reaching football nirvana from another stage. Zidane believes that fidelity and loyalty give you many benefits in the medium term. Innovation and revolution are only necessary when you find a group surrendered and without ambitions. He has been able to rescue, twice, a troop that was adrift. Zinedine captivates them with that open and permeable smile. He’s not a boss, he’s a friend …

For that reason and although I sometimes get on my nerves with ZZ for his decision to bet almost always on the same stickers, in the end I have to end up agreeing with him. His faithful will always stand up for him and that is a guarantee. A united wardrobe is a rock.