«I am sure that Real Madrid can be a better team without me. Very sure, “Zinedine Zidane answered forcefully this Friday when asked about the fate of the white team when he ceases to be the coach, which could occur after the last league game that will be played this Saturday against Villarreal. The French coach acknowledged that he had not yet spoken with Florentino Pérez nor did he plan to do so immediately, but during a press conference in which he avoided all questions about his future, he again gave a glimpse of his departure before fulfilling his contract in 2022. « The important thing is not what I am going to do, but the team. The important thing is that we are going to play tomorrow and then we will see. We have time to talk about that. This is not the time to see what I am going to do and what the club is going to do, but to put all our energy into tomorrow’s game, “insisted Zidane.

“In the end, the most important thing is not me or someone else here, but the team and tomorrow’s game, what we want to achieve. What encourages us is only that. We arrived at the last game to give everything and we are going to leave everything on the field, “guaranteed the still Madrid coach, for whom the balance of the Real Madrid season” is very good. ” «The important thing is to give everything and we have given everything the field. Later, if it is a 10 or a 9.5 we will see it, but we hope to give it our all and add the three points ». commented. When asked if he had made up his mind about his future, he asked again: “It’s the same question. Tomorrow we play and it is what matters to us, not what I am going to do ».

Zidane assured that when the League ends, without any title or with the League title, he will not tell them anything, “because they have given everything, with injuries, covid and many other things.” “As for me, things can always be done better. I am very critical of myself, although it seems that I do not care about everything. I am a winner, I do not like to lose. I fight and give everything on the field to win. It is the DNA of Real Madrid. The players have given everything with all the difficulties we have had, “he said with pride.

Zidane did not want to answer whether all the displays of affection from the Real Madrid fans will influence his decision to continue or not on the Madrid bench: «I always get when people love me, when I played and as a coach. She has always been loving to me. I have given that back, and I have always given my all at Real Madrid, which is the best thing that has happened to me in my life. I’ve played here and it’s been almost 20 years (at the club). Of course it comes to you when people say something good to you.