Frenchman Zinedine Zidane resigned as head coach of Real Madrid. This is reported on website teams.

The press service said that Zidane himself decided to end cooperation, despite the fact that his contract was valid until 2022. The team thanked the coach for his professionalism and dedication.

On May 6, it was reported that Zidane was tired of the leadership of Real Madrid. According to the players, the 48-year-old is tired of the daily routine that he had to follow for the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zidane has been heading the Royal Club since 2019. Prior to that, he worked for the team from 2016 to 2018 and led it to three consecutive Champions League victories. As a player, Zidane played for Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid. With Creamy, the Frenchman won the Champions League in 2002.