The last time Zinedine Zidane spoke publicly was after the Champions League elimination against Manchester City, on 7 August. Five weeks later, his first words in the new season had an old protagonist: Gareth Bale, who finalizes his loan to Tottenham after seven seasons at Real Madrid and a final relationship with the white coach, at least, complicated. The coach put on his usual good face, cleared up the issues as when he was a player, with the minimum possible touches, but he did want to clarify that he never had problems with the Welshman. “I’m not going to take a load off my shoulders if he leaves. It was never a burden to me. We have 25 players and he still didn’t play what he should have, but for various reasons. This year will be another to which it touches him. The important thing is that there is competition ”, he assured in the press appearance prior to the game this Sunday in Anoeta (9:00 pm, Movistar LaLiga), where Madrid begins the championship against Real Sociedad.

Asked if he feels responsible for Bale not having triumphed or having had to return to the Premier because of him, he denied: “It is not true. That it bothers me that it is said is the least. The issue is more complicated. Now there are negotiations and I can not say more, “he said without providing more information. Zidane insisted that he never had personal problems with the attacker. “I know what he has done at the club, I am not going to discuss his career here. He has won many things. What he has done no one is going to deny him. The player has been spectacular, ”he continued, always calm, aware that his return to the public scene was going to monopolize this case.

Zidane’s wish for Bale to leave Madrid was public long ago. Especially since the coach himself said in July 2019 that he would hopefully leave as soon as possible “for the good of all.” This Saturday, however, surely in an attempt not to add more salt to the wound, he did not consider that last season was too much for both. “I do not think he has had enough this year. Life is so”. He did acknowledge, in any case, that he did not speak with him these days before traveling to London to close the deal with Tottenham.

Sergio Reguilón also leaves there, this one sold for 30 million and a buyback option of 40. The few opportunities that the left-back has had in the first team with the French, since 2018/19 when the youth squad stood out at the orders de Solari and then Zidane opted for Marcelo, they were also reason for question. “We already have two per position [Marcelo y Mendy, el segundo fichado el año pasado]. I can’t have three, four or five, because then it’s a mess. We wish him the best, ”he argued.

Regarding Hazard, who still does not participate in a normal way with the group, he called for calm. “I don’t know when it will be okay. The important thing is that it is 100 or 120%. No hassles, we have time for that. He is already better ”, he commented. And about Asensio, whose preparation was altered by an edema that he suffered with the Spanish team in the operated knee, he pointed out that he is progressing, but that now he commands caution.

Finally, Zizou warned that the transfer market does not close until October 5 and that the squad is not closed. “Anything can happen,” he warned.