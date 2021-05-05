«The players were ready. If they have played, they were prepared to play 90 minutes or more. It doesn’t come from there. We can be very proud of the players, to have stayed one step away from the final, but Chelsea played a great game and we have to congratulate them, “replied Zinedine Zidane when asked if it had been worth forcing Sergio to Stamford Bridge Ramos, Mendy and Hazard, when none of the three were in good physical condition.

The French coach of Real Madrid surprised when he commented that his team had lacked “being more forceful upstairs”, although he barely had a couple of opportunities from Benzema saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper. “We have had chances to score a goal and we haven’t scored them. They have also had their chances. In football, when you have it you have to put it in, “added Zidane, after the many wasted arrivals by Chelsea. Regarding the changes of Vinicius and Mendy, Zidane assured that he took the substitutions “because you had to work a lot in that area.”

«We are not happy. The players are a bit … When you lose you can’t be happy. It is a hard time, but tomorrow we will return to understand. We can say that they have deserved the victory and the tie. We have tried, but they have deserved to win and pass, “he insisted, referring to the ‘bleu’ team.