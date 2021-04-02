Madrid (dpa)

French coach Zinedine Zidane, coach of the first football team at Real Madrid, refused to comment on the possibility of contracting the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, the German player of Borussia Dortmund.

Zidane said: I will not go into these things, what matters to us is to focus on tomorrow’s game, I’m tired of saying that, and if you ask me about a player who is not in my team, I will answer in the same way, focus on what we do and focus our entire mind on tomorrow’s match.

This came in statements made by Zidane today (Friday) at a hypothetical press conference held before Eibar’s confrontation, tomorrow (Saturday), in the twenty-ninth round of the Spanish League, and it was published on the club’s official website.

Zidane said: I only think of tomorrow’s match, and Eibar is a competitor who will require a lot of effort from us, and we can only think about the match.

“Happy to be back in competition, that’s the most important thing,” he added. We are now entering the final stage and all the matches are important. We have 15 matches, which are 15 finals, and what we want is to go to the end and we will start with tomorrow’s match. It will be an important match, against a competitor who will come here to give his best. We only have to think about tomorrow’s game, this is the last stage of the season for us and everything we do will be important.

Regarding Sergio Ramos ‘injury, he said: Ramos’ injury is not the responsibility of anyone, neither the national team nor Real Madrid, this is football, all teams have gone through many events this season, it is true that it is part of football we do not like, but it is things that happen, and we have to accept it, it is not a mistake. One, what we want for Sergio is to recover as quickly as possible, we know how good he is, he is the leader and he wants to stay here forever, I hope he recovers quickly.

He added: It was good to go with the national team, it is true that he did not play with us, but he felt better, it is a natural development, he played a little with the national team, and at the end of the match he felt a slight injury, and I hope he will come back with us soon.

He said: There is a national coach who selects the players and this is all, I do not interfere in these matters. Sergio was able to choose, so he joined the national team and it happened. We are always in contact, but unfortunately he could not avoid that, like many people this year, if You saw the injuries we have suffered this year, and you will find that they are many.

On the continuation of Ramos with the team, Zidane stressed: What we want is to stay here, it is my feeling as a coach, thanks to everything that he represents as a player, everything he did and everything that he represents.