Allegri risks the exemption? Not for now, but the Juventus fans would like a change. Zidane said he will be back in coaching soon …

The defeat against the Benfica it was just the latest in a long line of negative performances by the Juve in this season. Allegri’s team between injuries and a game not up to par is now out of the Champions League and very far from the fight for the Scudetto. The fans cry out forAllegri’s exemption which, however, has been confirmed at the moment by Lambs. “The accounts are done in June”said the Juventus president at the end of the match against Maccabi Haifa.

Over the years there have been many coaches who have been associated with Juve, first of all Guardiola and Zidane. Yesterday in an interview with RMC Sport Zizou revealed: “How long do I go back to training? I will be back soon. Wait, wait a little longer. Very soon. I’m not far from training again“.

Interviewed by CBS Sports Thierry Henryhis friend and former international teammate, revealed: “Zidane has been associated with many teams, but this information was never really true. Why do you think? I don’t think Zizou wants to lead Juventus. I think Zidane is just waiting for a call to the French national team, and that makes sense. the I would not go to Juventus now if I were him. He has won everything, three Champions. I repeat, I think he’s just waiting for a call from France. ” But speaking of the transfer market, there is a deal that Juventus would have practically closed, we are only waiting for the announcement <<<

