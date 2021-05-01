Zidane He appeared before the media after the 2-0 Osasuna suffered but that keeps Real Madrid with full options of ending up with the League. The Frenchman offered his impressions of the victory against the rojillos and days of the decisive return against Chelsea in the Champions League. This is what he commented on the flash interview in Movistar +.

The match. “It was a hard-won victory. It came with patience. A fair result and I’m happy for my players because they had it until the end, that patience.”

The goal did not enter. “You didn’t have to go crazy, because the first half we had chances. His goalkeeper made two or three stops that … You don’t have to stress or get angry. I told them at half-time that I was going to arrive, that I would arrive calmly and that’s how it happened.”

Militao. “I’m happy for Militao, when he wasn’t playing he was calm, he worked hard and waited for his opportunity. He is doing very well. He had two or three to score more goals.”

Varane. “I do not know, I hope he has nothing. For him it is a small thing, we have to wait.”

Hazard. “Happy, for his game because he is the first as a starter, little by little. We will see how it goes. Let him rest a little and we will think about Wednesday.”

Antonio Blanco. “When we need him he complies, he did it in Cádiz and also today. He has fulfilled. It is ours, Castilla yes, but he can play with us. We have to manage it. Also Gutiérrez and Arribas, who have been with us for a long time. They bring positive energy and you have to take advantage of it “.

Physical improvement “We are well, emotionally and physically. We have fought from minute 1 to the end. Wednesday will be the same.”

Ramos. “I do not know how it will be, I hope it arrives, the important thing is that it is.”

The French technician then appeared in the Di Stéfano press room to respond electronically to questions from the media:

How is Varane? Are you worried about Wednesday ?: “I’m happy with today’s game, the three points. I’m happy for the effort my players have made. He told me it’s a small thing. I hope that’s the way it is. Hopefully. Today thinking only about what we did today. We have to enjoy the game. “

Suffered victory. How are Kroos and Modric ?: “In the end there are many games. Luca and Toni have rested. That is very good. It was the option and that’s it. Blanco played, he did well. I think it was a hard-fought victory. I’m happy for all the players, It’s not easy what we do every game. Again a clean sheet, we score two goals. It’s a good victory. “

He has been seen very effusive in the 1-0 celebration. Are you excited about the possibility of doing something great ?: “I’m happy for my players. When a team is playing the first half we had four or five chances and we didn’t score, it’s a bit frustrating for them. At half-time is what I said, that I was going to arrive. With patience and with play , we had especially the first one. I was very happy for them, who are the ones who are suffering there and when they score, you know it is a liberation. Also for me. Happy. “

Do you see normal that after so many injuries they are only six games away from winning the League and the Champions League ?: “It is true that many things have happened to us. We are there in difficulties, but we are still in the fight with four games to go. We are going to fight until the end. We can. We are going to do everything, everything possible to try to win.”

How have you seen Hazard the minutes he has played ?: “I see it very well. It is the first time he has played at the start, playing almost 70 minutes. Close to Karim, he has tried … Happy with his game.”

A few weeks ago he said he saw the team on the edge physically. Have they recomposed ?: “Just the opposite. Today we are very well physically and emotionally. We know that we play every three days. We are working on it. All the details are very important for us, to regain strength. Today we were physically very well. Now it’s time to enjoy this game. victory and rest. “