Berlin (dpa)

French coach Zinedine Zidane, coach of Real Madrid, confirmed that he did not know what would happen with regard to his future with the “royal” club, but he did not do much to respond to the rumors surrounding his imminent departure.

Zidane’s contract with Real runs until the end of next season, but speculation has been raised about the end of his second term with the team, even in the case of winning the Spanish League title. Real are second in the table, two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid, two rounds before the end of the season.

Before meeting Athletic Bilbao tomorrow (Sunday), Zidane confirmed that he was not thinking about his future, but all that concerned his mind was the preservation of the Real Madrid title in the Spanish League.

Zidane said: I will not answer, it is boring because of what I always say, it is the truth, I do not know what will happen.

He added: I am already here, we will play tomorrow and I am not currently thinking about the last game, and I do not know anything else, anything that might happen, it is Real Madrid. He added, “Maybe there is a belief that I will leave because I bear my responsibilities, or I will leave because of the complexity of things.”