Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French coach Zinedine Zidane, the coach of Real Madrid, refused to talk a lot about his future with the royal club, but at the same time he believes that his results in Madrid are what you talk about.

Zidane answered many questions to reporters and said: I am not “catastrophic” as a coach, but who can predict staying long at the Santiago Bernabeu ?! Zidane won two “Liga” and three championships during his two terms of office, and he is still looking for more victories and titles in these two championships this season, despite the fact that rumors and gossip put him repeatedly on the threshold of leaving the “Merengue”.

However, when Zidane was asked whether he would remain in his position until the end of his contract in 2023, in light of the Italian club’s desire to take over the technical leadership of the Bianconeri, the club that witnessed his most beautiful days as a player, he did not want to feed rumors about his future. In response to those who see his success as being due to luck and success, Zidane, the 1998 World Cup champion with the roosters, asked: Am I lucky? Yes, I am lucky to be in this great club, but I do not think that I am a “catastrophic coach”, although I am certainly not the best.

He said: You as a coach cannot always do a good job, but what is important is that you always have the passion and desire that helps you to perform better, and this may happen easily and easily, or with difficulty .. The important thing is to provide 100% of your energy every day, and this is what I do and do with me. The players. And about his continuation or departure, Zidane said: Everything is possible in modern football, and in any case I do not look beyond the next match, and focus on the daily work that I do .. it is possible that you have a contract of 4 or 5 years and leave tomorrow You may find your contract is about to expire and stay.